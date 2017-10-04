Advertising
Football rumours from the media
Is Mesut Ozil set to join one of Arsenal’s title rivals at the end of the season?
Chelsea are ready to make a fresh bid for £60 million Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro in the hope of keeping boss Antonio Conte happy, the Daily Mirror reports. Rumours the Italian manager could move to AC Milan may see the London club splash out on a big signing after missing out on some of his experienced targets over the summer, according to the newspaper. The 26-year-old Brazilian international is said to be in their sights.
Manchester United are primed to snap up the Gunners’ attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil when his contract is up at the end of the season, The Independent reports. Jose Mourinho is said to be highly confident he will be able to woo him by playing on their previous working relationship at Real Madrid. The newspaper says talks to keep the German international, 28, with the Gunners are at an impasse and he has shown no real willingness to remain at the club.
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is tipped to return to Bayern Munich to replace Carlo Ancelotti, the Daily Mirror reports. The Dutchman, who was dropped by United days after they won the 2015-16 FA Cup, could take over at the Bundesliga club until the end of the season when Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann would take over. Van Gaal managed Bayern between 2009 and 2011 before a stint as Holland boss.
