Football rumours from the media

What the paper say

Chelsea are ready to make a fresh bid for £60 million Juventus wing-back Alex Sandro in the hope of keeping boss Antonio Conte happy, the Daily Mirror reports. Rumours the Italian manager could move to AC Milan may see the London club splash out on a big signing after missing out on some of his experienced targets over the summer, according to the newspaper. The 26-year-old Brazilian international is said to be in their sights.

Manchester United are primed to snap up the Gunners’ attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil when his contract is up at the end of the season, The Independent reports. Jose Mourinho is said to be highly confident he will be able to woo him by playing on their previous working relationship at Real Madrid. The newspaper says talks to keep the German international, 28, with the Gunners are at an impasse and he has shown no real willingness to remain at the club.

Manchester United to make a move for Mesut Ozil this January https://t.co/NQ6dKRXfi8 #mufc — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) October 4, 2017

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is tipped to return to Bayern Munich to replace Carlo Ancelotti, the Daily Mirror reports. The Dutchman, who was dropped by United days after they won the 2015-16 FA Cup, could take over at the Bundesliga club until the end of the season when Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann would take over. Van Gaal managed Bayern between 2009 and 2011 before a stint as Holland boss.

Could Louis van Gaal be returning to one of his former clubs? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sport social round-up

Crystal Palace's last remaining free agent striker target turns them down https://t.co/y0bHC7mi4J pic.twitter.com/mehhNhLngU — Sun Sport (@SunSport) October 3, 2017

Advertising

Chelsea may re-enter Alexis Sanchez race: Onus on Arsenal to sell in January #CFC #AFC https://t.co/dw5EHemkHG — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) October 4, 2017

Players to watch