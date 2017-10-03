Lewis Hamilton and Steph Curry play golf in China

Lewis Hamilton is in the midst of a battle for his fourth Formula 1 world title and Steph Curry is preparing to defend the NBA crown, but the pair have found time to play golf together.

Curry – the two-time NBA MVP – is in China on a pre-season tour with the Golden State Warriors, while Hamilton is preparing for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

And when Hamilton shared a video of a mystery guest driving off the tee at Mission Hills while wearing his crash helmet, it turned out it was Curry underneath.

Lewis Hamilton has a distinctive driving helmet (David Davies/PA)

Curry is actually a scratch golfer and earlier this year played in a professional tournament, shooting two rounds of 74 at the Ellie May Classic at Hayward.

Then again, he was not hindered by one of Hamilton’s helmets back then.

Hamilton’s video shows Curry skewing his drive before taking off the helmet and falling around in laughter and then hitting a far cleaner shot.