Menu

Advertising

James Child given Grand Final honour

UK Sport | Published:

It will be Child’s first time in charge of the Old Trafford decider.

James Child will referee his first Grand Final after being appointed to take charge of Saturday’s clash between Castleford and Leeds at Old Trafford.

Child, who was just 23 when he refereed his first professional match in 2006, got the nod ahead of Phil Bentham, who was in the middle for the Challenge Cup final in August and will be the video referee on Saturday.

A member of the Dewsbury and Batley Referee’s Society, Child took charge of his first Super League match in 2009 and became a full-time official 12 months later.

UK Sport

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the JEP

News

World News

UK News

Business

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News