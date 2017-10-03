James Child given Grand Final honour

James Child will referee his first Grand Final after being appointed to take charge of Saturday’s clash between Castleford and Leeds at Old Trafford.

Child, who was just 23 when he refereed his first professional match in 2006, got the nod ahead of Phil Bentham, who was in the middle for the Challenge Cup final in August and will be the video referee on Saturday.

A member of the Dewsbury and Batley Referee’s Society, Child took charge of his first Super League match in 2009 and became a full-time official 12 months later.