Football rumours from the media

Arsenal could be tempted into cashing in on Mesut Ozil in January by Inter Milan, the Daily Mirror reports. The Gunners’ midfielder is out of contract next summer and has been linked with other Premier League clubs, although the Italian giants have shown interest. Talks are reportedly ongoing to keep the 28-year-old at the Emirates, where he has been since 2013.

Meanwhile team-mate Alexis Sanchez, whose contract will also end in 2018, could end up at Paris St Germain, the Daily Express reports. According to the newspaper the big-spending French giants are prepared to lavish him with a £10 million bonus if he signs a pre-contract in the new year, however reports suggest they may have to side step AC Milan as the Italian club is keeping tabs on the 28-year-old.

Alexis Sanchez was the subject of several bids from Manchester City during the summer (John Walton/PA)

Everton fans may hold sway over the fate of beleaguered boss Ronald Koeman, according to the Daily Mirror. The Dutchman was apparently granted a reprieve by the club’s majority shareholder, Farhad Moshiri, who said on Monday that the manager had their “full support” despite the Toffees’ underwhelming start to the season. However the newspaper says a groundswell of opinion against Koeman sweeping among supporters has not escaped the board’s attention – and the sentiments will not be ignored if performance does not improve.

West Ham’s board are 100 per cent behind embattled boss Slaven Bilic despite constant rumours about his future, according to the Evening Standard. It had been reported that a successor had been lined up in the form of Carlo Ancelotti after the Hammers’ poor start to the season, although a 1-0 win over Swansea offered him a lifeline. Co-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold, plus vice-chairman Karren Brady, continue to fully support the manager, the newspaper said.

Slaven Bilic is under pressure at West Ham (Victoria Jones/PA)

High-flying financier Amanda Staveley has spoken with representatives of Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez amid rumours the private equity fund manager wants to buy a Premier League club, The Sun reports. Ms Staveley was spotted at St James’ Park for the draw with Liverpool on Sunday and was reportedly also at the ground for their Stoke match in September. Newcastle’s owner, Sports Direct billionaire Mike Ashley, has said he is open to offers, although the two moguls are not reported to have made direct contact.

Players to watch