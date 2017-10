Death Duty makes winning debut over fences at Tipperary

Death Duty made a winning debut over fences at Tipperary – but it was not without incident.

First time over fences, a close-ish call early-doors for Death Duty at @tipperaryraces… pic.twitter.com/UsvWBbVRg9 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2017

Cap D’Aubois, a useful hurdler in his own right, tracked him throughout, with Inis Meain the only other serious competitor.

But Death Duty demonstrated on more than one occasion last year that he possesses a huge engine and after a slow leap at the last he needed to show it again.

Ruby Walsh spotted that Elliott’s Grade One-winning hurdler had slowed up going into the last and whereas Cap D’Aubois flew over it, Death Duty landed on all fours.

Interesting finish! High-class chasing prospect Death Duty makes a winning debut over fences at @tipperaryraces: pic.twitter.com/MvmZ926rIH — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 3, 2017

Russell briefly had to shake up the 1-5 favourite, but he quickened up efficiently and won cosily by three-quarters of a length.

Elliott said: “That’s job done. That’s the thing when you get messy races like that but he never came out of second gear.

“I’d imagine we’ll find one more race and then the Drinmore (Fairyhouse), all being well. He has won over two and a half miles last year.”