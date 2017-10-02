Menu

Fabregas plays down City defeat and warns season has long way to go

UK Sport | Published:

Chelsea suffered their second home defeat of the season to their title rivals.

Cesc Fabregas has sought to downplay the significance of Chelsea’s Premier League loss to Manchester City.

Antonio Conte’s side are six points behind leaders City after seven games following last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat.

Chelsea midfielder Fabregas pointed to the proximity of the win at Atletico Madrid – compared to City’s home win over Shakhtar Donetsk a day earlier – before reminding their Premier League rivals that the Blues were further behind this time last season when they went on to claim the title.

Fabregas said on chelseafc.com: “This was without a doubt the same Chelsea of last season, but what happened was that we came up against a City side who went into the game much better rested than we did. Nothing more.

“This time last year we were eight points behind, but it doesn’t mean anything. There is still a long way to go in all competitions.”

