Dancing Brave’s trainer Guy Harwood salutes Enable and Frankie Dettori

Guy Harwood, trainer of the brilliant Dancing Brave, was delighted to see Enable carry the same colours to a stunning victory in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday.

It is 31 years since Dancing Brave displayed an electrifying turn of foot to claim Arc glory under Pat Eddery, adding to his previous victories that year in the 2000 Guineas, Eclipse and King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Harwood retired in 1996 and now sells high-performance motor cars – but was unsurprisingly glued to the television at the weekend. He said: “It was a very impressive performance and I thought (Frankie) Dettori gave her a super ride.

“The filly helped him a lot in that she allowed him to restrain her, and she certainly helped him at the end of the race! At this time of year I sometimes think the fillies’ allowance is a bit unfair, but it wouldn’t have made any difference to her either way.”

Dancing Brave, ridden by Pat Eddery, winning the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot (PA)

Dancing Brave was owner Khalid Abullah’s second successive win in the race following Rainbow Quest’s triumph in 1985.

Having since struck gold with Rail Link (2006) and Workforce (2010), the John Gosden-trained Enable took Abdullah’s tally to five and added her name to the illustrious honour with a performance for the ages.

Harwood was also keen to praise Dettori, who was winning the Arc for a record fifth time. He said: “Frankie has always been a very high-class jockey and still is. You need the horse, but you have to steer them in the right direction and he did that very well.

“Most jockeys ride well, but it’s that enormous talent that’s the difference between jockeys like Frankie and just being a very good jockey.”

What a day, what a Filly! pic.twitter.com/IphDbIljD3 — Frankie Dettori (@FrankieDettori) October 2, 2017

Criquette Head-Maarek, trainer of dual Arc winner Treve, also paid tribute to the latest big-race heroine.

Treve became the first horse since Alleged in the 1970’s to win back-to-back runnings of Europe’s premier middle-distance contest in 2013 and 2014

“She is a top-class filly and I was so pleased to see her win,” said the trainer. “When you love horses, you want to see the best horses winning and she was so much better than the rest.

“She travelled so strongly and was even a little bit free. They weren’t going fast enough for her, but when Frankie asked her to quicken the race was over.”

Treve, seen here at Royal Ascot, was a rare dual winner of the Arc (David Davies/PA)

Enable was winning her fifth successive Group One following her triumphs in the Epsom Oaks, Irish Oaks, King George and Yorkshire Oaks.

Asked how she would compare her to her former superstar filly, Head-Maarek joked: “When she wins a second Arc, then maybe I can compare her to Treve.

“I wish I had her in my stable, that is for sure.”

King George hero Montjeu was one of three Arc winners for Mick Kinane (Toby Melville/PA)

Mick Kinane won the Arc three times aboard Carroll House (1989), Montjeu (1999) and Sea The Stars (2009).

He said: “She’s obviously a fantastic filly. It’s great to see.

“She looks like a filly who likes to get on with it and you’d have to say she was very impressive.

“She’s an exceptional filly and it’s a great record for Frankie to have.”