5 things we learned from the Malaysian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen sealed victory at the Malaysian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished second to extend his lead in the championship standings.

The Red Bull of Verstappen impressed at Sepang as his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo finished third ahead of Hamilton’s main title rival Sebastian Vettel – who recovered from last on the grid.

Here, we looks at the main talking points as Formula One leaves Malaysia for Japan and another round of the championship.

Max powers to win and shows he is the real deal

Malaysia will be missed

Hamilton squeezes every inch out of ailing arrow…

Advertising

HAM: "The race was a tough one. Red Bull had the upper hand on us. We've got some work to do and need to keep pushing. #MalaysiaGP ???????? pic.twitter.com/VsvqS3BS8v — Formula 1 (@F1) October 1, 2017

But Bottas needs to step it up

Vandoorne puts Alonso in the shade