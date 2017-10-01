Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal ruled out with heart problem

Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has been ruled out of action with a heart problem.

Carvajal’s name was missing when Real revealed their 18-man squad to meet Espanyol in LaLiga at the Bernabeu on Sunday night.

“Following tests carried out on Dani Carvajal, he has been diagnosed with a viral pericardium infection,” said a Real Madrid statement on their official website.

Parte médico de Carvajal.https://t.co/JdjIAvX0NE — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 30, 2017

“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

According to reports in Spain, Carvajal could be out of action for up to six weeks.

The Spain right-back signed a two-year contract extension at Real earlier this month, keeping him with the European champions until June 2022.