Ocampos brace helps Marseille claim comeback win over derby rivals Nice

Lucas Ocampos scored twice as Marseille recovered from a terrible start to beat Nice 4-2 in the Mediterranean derby in Ligue 1.

Both teams have been in good form but it was Nice who flew out of the blocks, with Mario Balotelli opening the scoring after just four minutes and Jean Michael Seri doubling the advantage 12 minutes later with a deflected strike.

Marseille needed to respond quickly and they did, Ocampos netting his first in the 26th minute before an own goal from Pierre Lees-Melou levelled things up.

Remarkably, the visitors were ahead by half-time, Ocampos heading in their second in three minutes just before the break.

Marseille’s momentum was not interrupted and they moved further ahead in the 47th minute through Luiz Gustavo.

Gustavo was shown a straight red card 24 minutes from time for a studs-up challenge on Lees-Melou but Nice could not find a way back.

Marcelo was controversially sent off as Lyon drew 3-3 with Angers.

Lyon were leading 3-1 when Marcelo saw red in the 50th minute.

The defender was booked for a challenge and then sent off moments later after he appeared to accidentally knock the yellow card out of the referee’s hand with a gesture of frustration at the original booking.

Angers wasted no time taking advantage of their extra man, with Karl Toko Ekambi pulling one back eight minutes later and Ismael Traore heading the equaliser in the 67th minute.

Lyon at least held on for a point having appeared in full control of the game thanks to first-half goals from Mariano Diaz, Mouctar Diakhaby and Memphis Depay.

Lyon’s players scored all four goals in the first half, with Rafael netting an own goal for Angers.

Troyes defeated St Etienne 2-1 despite playing with 10 men for nearly an hour.

Karim Azamoum was sent off for a foul on Remy Cabella with the score at 0-0 but took the lead through Bryan Pele five minutes before half-time on his first start for the club.

Hernani equalised in the 53rd minute but Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored what proved to be the winner four minutes later with a brilliant free-kick.

And Hernani’s first start on loan from Zenit St Petersburg ended on a sour note after he was sent off for a late foul.