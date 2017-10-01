Nathan Hughes goes off injured on bad day for Wasps, beaten by Bath

Wasps fell to a third successive Aviva Premiership defeat while losing their England number eight Nathan Hughes to injury as Bath left the Ricoh Arena with a 25-9 win.

Bath had their defence to thank for ending their own run of two consecutive losses, Sam Underhill impressing once again through his work-rate on his return from concussion, while Rhys Priestland and Freddie Burns did most of the scoreboard damage from the kicking tee.

Semesa Rokoduguni placed the result beyond doubt in the 76th minute when a turnover was worked to Jonathan Joseph who chipped ahead for his England team-mate to touch down.

Not many people outrun @rocco3225 ????



Five tries in five games for the @bathrugby man. pic.twitter.com/PtsfN7UXVL — BT Sport Rugby (@btsportrugby) October 1, 2017

Thoughts on Hughes fend? Not a yellow to me.. — Alex Corbisiero (@AlexCorbs) October 1, 2017

????️ ATTENDANCE: Thank you again to the 15,488 who came out to the @RicohArena this afternoon; your support was huge was always! #WeAreWasps pic.twitter.com/gdR6OGRM0p — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 1, 2017

Wasps’ 150th birthday celebrations were ruined by a second consecutive defeat at the Ricoh Arena and last season’s Premiership runners-up could have few complaints with the outcome.

The final whistle. A dour encounter at the Ricoh Arena was put out of its misery by referee Matthew Carley. It was reasonable to expect more from two attacking heavyweights of the Premiership, but there was little for supporters to enjoy beneath grey skies in Coventry.

TRY BATH!!!! Who else could it be, but Rokoduguni! Joseph chipped ahead, Roko won the footrace and the chants of Oh-Roko-duguni ring around! pic.twitter.com/w5WNXb6V5H — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) October 1, 2017

Rokoduguni’s 76th-minute try was his fifth in as many games, but somehow the Fiji-born Bath wing is not in England coach Eddie Jones’ plans.

39' ???? Ashley Johnson on in the place of Nathan Hughes, who looked to have picked up a knock earlier in the first half. 9-9 — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 1, 2017

Who is England’s third choice number eight? Billy Vunipola has been ruled out of the autumn series following knee surgery and with his understudy Hughes limping off at the Ricoh Arena with a significant dead leg, Jones is suddenly looking bereft of options in a key position.

Huge thank you to the travelling support today!#WeGoAgain v @WorcsWarriors next Saturday – ????➡️https://t.co/rQkUDE9AKr. See you there! — Bath Rugby (@bathrugby) October 1, 2017

Saracens v Wasps (Aviva Premiership, Sunday October 8)

Bath v Worcester (Aviva Premiership, Saturday October 7)