Nathan Hughes goes off injured on bad day for Wasps, beaten by Bath
Hughes limped off in the 38th minute after finally succumbing to the dead leg he had suffered earlier in the match.
Wasps fell to a third successive Aviva Premiership defeat while losing their England number eight Nathan Hughes to injury as Bath left the Ricoh Arena with a 25-9 win.
Bath had their defence to thank for ending their own run of two consecutive losses, Sam Underhill impressing once again through his work-rate on his return from concussion, while Rhys Priestland and Freddie Burns did most of the scoreboard damage from the kicking tee.
Semesa Rokoduguni placed the result beyond doubt in the 76th minute when a turnover was worked to Jonathan Joseph who chipped ahead for his England team-mate to touch down.
Wasps’ 150th birthday celebrations were ruined by a second consecutive defeat at the Ricoh Arena and last season’s Premiership runners-up could have few complaints with the outcome.
The final whistle. A dour encounter at the Ricoh Arena was put out of its misery by referee Matthew Carley. It was reasonable to expect more from two attacking heavyweights of the Premiership, but there was little for supporters to enjoy beneath grey skies in Coventry.
Rokoduguni’s 76th-minute try was his fifth in as many games, but somehow the Fiji-born Bath wing is not in England coach Eddie Jones’ plans.
Who is England’s third choice number eight? Billy Vunipola has been ruled out of the autumn series following knee surgery and with his understudy Hughes limping off at the Ricoh Arena with a significant dead leg, Jones is suddenly looking bereft of options in a key position.
Saracens v Wasps (Aviva Premiership, Sunday October 8)
Bath v Worcester (Aviva Premiership, Saturday October 7)
