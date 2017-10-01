Napoli maintain 100 per cent record as Juve slip up, while Roma win at AC Milan

Serie A title hopefuls Roma struck a blow to AC Milan’s own plans to recapture past glories by downing the new-look Rossoneri at San Siro on Sunday.

A full-strength Milan team boasting the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu – the Turkey midfielder was later sent off – could not resist a gritty attacking display from Roma, who struck twice in the second half through Edin Dzeko and the fit-again Alessandro Florenzi.

Dzeko grabbed his eighth goal of the season in all competitions when breaking Gianluigi Donnarumma’s resolve and expansive wing-back Florenzi promptly doubled Roma’s advantage with his first league strike in almost 18 months.

5️⃣4️⃣6️⃣ – Alessandro Florenzi's goal today was his first after returning from injury – and his first in Serie A for 546 days!

#MilanRoma pic.twitter.com/P0hMRbN4ci — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 1, 2017

In the evening game Paulo Dybala missed a penalty as Juventus surrendered their 100 per cent record, drawing 2-2 at Atalanta.

It looked like business as usual for the reigning champions when Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain scored inside the opening half hour but Juve-bound Mattia Caldara made it interesting with a Nerazzurri response before the interval.

Mario Mandzukic later had a goal ruled out by the video assistant referee before Bryan Cristante levelled with a header. Then, with only minutes remaining, Dybala blasted straight at Etrit Berisha after Andrea Petagna handballed a free-kick.

Earlier, prolific Napoli extended their fine domestic record to seven straight wins with a comfortable 3-0 home victory over Cagliari.

Maurizio Sarri’s side now have a two-point lead over Juve and Inter Milan after Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens – with a penalty – and Kalidou Koulibaly sealed a routine win.

Marek Hamšík is now just one goal away from equalling Diego Maradona's record for Napoli:



1⃣1⃣5⃣ Maradona

1⃣1⃣4⃣ Hamšík #UCL pic.twitter.com/v9NNdO3CiY — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 1, 2017

Marcelo Brozovic notched twice against basement boys Benevento to lift Inter into third place on the back of a 2-1 away win.

The Croatian rattled in two goals inside three first-half minutes to give Inter the upper hand against winless Benevento, who replied before the break through Marco D’Alessandro. Just before the hour mark, D’Alessandro clattered a post, frustrating fans at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito who long for a first top-flight point.

Lazio look ready to make a push into the Champions League places following the international break after thrashing Sassuolo 6-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Luis Alberto scored twice and set up Stefan de Vrij for another, with Marco Parolo also bagging a brace in response to Domenico Berardi’s opener from the penalty spot. Ciro Immobile, who went into the match with 12 goals in all competitions, added late gloss with a spot-kick after he was fouled by Luca Mazzitelli.

Ten-man Hellas Verona plundered two late goals to stop Torino climbing into the Europa League spots.

Iago Falque and M’Baye Niang scored before half-time to heap further woe on lowly Verona – but there was a point on offer for the Gialloblu and they seized it when on-loan Juve forward Moise Kean and veteran striker Giampaolo Pazzini, from the spot, struck in the last couple of minutes to make it 2-2.

#SerieATIM #TorinoVerona finisce 2-2!

Grande rimonta dell'Hellas, che non smette di crederci e in due minuti pareggia con #Kean e #Pazzini pic.twitter.com/1UqcL7xw8N — Hellas Verona FC (@HellasVeronaFC) October 1, 2017

There was more drama when, seven minutes into stoppage time, Verona’s Bruno Zuculini saw red for fouling Lyanco.

Lucas Castro’s double was enough for Chievo to bounce back and beat Fiorentina 2-1 after Giovanni Simeone had fired a sixth-minute goal for La Viola.

Elsewhere, Crotone’s Simy denied SPAL the chance to end a run of four straight defeats with a win as he replied to substitute Alberto Paloschi’s strike to make it 1-1 in Ferrara.