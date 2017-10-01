Liverpool pay for missed chances in Premier League draw at Newcastle

Joselu handed Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez a draw against former club Liverpool as missed chances cost the visitors dearly.

The Spanish striker cancelled out Philippe Coutinho’s sumptuous 27th-minute opener nine minutes later, although what he knew about it is debatable after Joel Matip’s attempted clearance came back off him and ended up in the net.

It was one of few chances Benitez’s current employers created with billionaire businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who is reportedly looking for a Premier League club in which to invest, among a crowd of 52,303 at St James’ Park.

Joselu cancels out Coutinho's stunner as both teams leave St. James's Park with a point#NEWLIV pic.twitter.com/8KpODnNHxs — Premier League (@premierleague) October 1, 2017

What they said

Jürgen Klopp's verdict on our draw at Newcastle: https://t.co/uMMeFdq8dp pic.twitter.com/jG8fQwitk9 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2017

Tweet of the match

That is us on a nutshell!!!!!another terrible goal to concede,when the games in our control???? — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) October 1, 2017

Advertising

Star man – Coutinho

30: It didn't seem like Coutinho had much space for it, but find the spot he did! Phil whips a 25-yarder into the top corner! ????



[0-1] #LFC pic.twitter.com/OZo7hDTtlW — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2017

On a day short on high-class attacking football, Coutinho offered another reminder that he has a dash of the remarkable in his boots. His favoured trick of cutting in and aiming for the corner shows no signs of getting old and he was, by a distance, the most accomplished creative presence on show.

Stat of the match

Advertising

That's three goals in three consecutive games for Phil. pic.twitter.com/8WkJhsjCgX — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2017

Coutinho has now scored 17 Premier League goals from outside the area since he made his debut in January 2013, the most of any player in the period.

Manager watch

???? The managers orchestrate things from the touchline as we enter the final few moments of a tight game. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/IJcaFM7LnH — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2017

In a crowd of over 52,000 it would be hard to find any with a bad word to say about Rafael Benitez, and he received plenty of adulation from all four corners. The Spaniard was relatively relaxed, dipping in and out of his dugout and only occasionally breaking into a bellow. Jurgen Klopp, on the other hand, never left his technical area. He flung his arms around in apparent dissatisfaction frequently, summoned several players to the touchline for a lecture and bent the ear of fourth official Bobby Madley.

Player ratings

???? Newcastle United players pay tribute to former chairman Freddy Shepherd before kick-off at St. James' Park. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/LOSutaaiDA — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2017

Who’s up next?

???? Jonjo Shelvey: "We went 1-0 down and showed tremendous character to get back into the game." #NUFC pic.twitter.com/FU81NTcLk6 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 1, 2017

Southampton v Newcastle (Premier League, Sunday, October 15)

Liverpool v Manchester United (Premier League, Saturday, October 14)