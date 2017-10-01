Isco fires Real Madrid to first home victory in LaLiga

Isco struck twice as champions Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0 to claim their first home win of the season in LaLiga on Sunday.

The Spaniard found the net in each half at the Bernabeu as Zinedine Zidane’s men stayed within seven points of early leaders Barcelona.

Real dominated the game but Espanyol occasionally threatened and almost got back into the game when Gerard Moreno hit the post late in the first half.

What they said

Tweet of the match

Cristiano joins Raul as @realmadriden's leading provider of assists in #LaLiga (83) over the last 25 years! ????⚽️#RealMadridEspanyol pic.twitter.com/gtQ3pbgZl3 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 1, 2017

Star man – Isco

He wasted a chance inside the first minute but he did not let that affect him. He took his next opportunity, which came in similar circumstances, confidently and his second goal was a wonderfully composed finish from the edge of the area. He linked well with Ronaldo and was a threat throughout.

Home sweet home

It is quite remarkable that it has taken Real Madrid four games to secure their first LaLiga home win of the season. Draws with Valencia and Levante were followed by a shock loss to Real Betis. The champions may now finally feel they have got their season up and running.

View from the bench

.@realmadriden's victory rounds off a weekend when @Alaves were the only team to win away from home in #LaLigaSantander! pic.twitter.com/LGhBsJ7nn5 — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) October 1, 2017

Zinedine Zidane will be fairly satisfied with his side’s work. They were missing Gareth Bale through injury but still had far too much for Espanyol, who were outplayed for most of the game. The disappointing aspect will be a failure to make more of possession and take more chances. Quique Sanchez Flores reacted to his side’s disappointing first-half display by making a double substitution and the response was positive. They then started to trouble Real but the second goal finished them off.

Player ratings

Cristiano Ronaldo has provided 83 assists for Real Madrid (Paul White/AP)

Who’s up next?

