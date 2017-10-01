In-form Harry Kane sad to see September come to a close

Harry Kane saluted his Tottenham team-mates after two more goals in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Huddersfield helped him end September in the form of his life.

Kane, gunning for the Premier League’s Golden Boot award for a third straight season, said he did not want September to end after taking his tally to 13 goals in eight games for club and country.

⚽⚽ Another great win on the road! Now for a big October… #COYS pic.twitter.com/4HM6Ki07Ln — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 30, 2017

“It’s a pleasure to play in this team,” said Kane, whose typically clinical early opener and then world-class strike from the edge of the box sandwiched Ben Davies’ effort at the John Smith’s Stadium. Moussa Sissoko added a late fourth.

“I’m there to put most of the chances away, but when you’ve got Dele (Alli) and Christian (Eriksen), and you’ve got Ben (Davies) and Tripps (Kieran Trippier) out in the wide areas and the guys backing it up from the back – it all helps.

“We’ve got a great unit at the minute. We’ve got a great squad.

“It’s been a good month. September’s been one of those months when everything’s gone my way. I’m sad to see it end really.”

Harry Kane added another two goals to his tally (Nigel French/PA)

The England striker followed up his double in last week’s defeat of West Ham with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s midweek Champions League win against Apoel Nicosia.

He had put another barren August behind him by firing a brace for England in Malta on the opening day of September and scored doubles in his next two games for Tottenham, at Everton and against Borussia Dortmund.

“I just feel confident. Every chance I get in and around the box I feel like I’m going to score, or definitely work the keeper,” he said.

“I’m a little disappointed not to go on and get another hat-trick, but it was a great result.”

Tottenham maintained their title challenge by extending their winning run on the road in all competitions to seven matches, while Huddersfield lost for the first time at home in the league this season.

The Terriers began the day in eighth place and with the second best defensive record in the top flight this season, but ended it with a chastening defeat.

Huddersfield’s top performer this season and last, midfielder Aaron Mooy, was withdrawn in the 61st minute after running himself to a standstill.

Aaron Mooy made little impact on Tottenham (Nigel French/PA)

“They’re one of the best teams in the league. You could tell that,” Mooy said.

“They’ve got lots of quality all over the pitch. Their movement is very good and they make it difficult to win the ball.

“They all know exactly what they’re doing. Where to move, where the space is. That’s probably the main thing that I’ve learned – they’re very sharp in the way they think.”

And man-of-the-moment Kane? “He’s on fire,” said the Australia international.

“If he gets half a yard, he’ll put it away. He did exactly the same thing as he’s been doing for a long time. He’s a top player.”