Further frustration for Bayern as German champions surrender another 2-0 lead

Bayern Munich lost a two-goal lead for the second successive week to draw 2-2 at Hertha Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

Interim coach Willy Sagnol took charge of the Bundesliga champions after Carlo Ancelotti departed following the midweek Champions League humbling at Paris St Germain.

But after Mats Hummels and Robert Lewandowski scored either side of the interval, Bayern were stung again when Ondrej Duda and Salomon Kalou gave Hertha a deserved point.

Bayern, who had thrown away a 2-0 lead against Wolfsburg in their previous Bundesliga fixture, are now five points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund in the table.

The Bavarians’ misery was compounded by the loss of Franck Ribery, who appeared to suffer a nasty injury when stretching for a ball in the second half.

???? @BVB stretch the gap at the top to 5️⃣ points ahead of @FCBayernEN after seven matchdays ???? pic.twitter.com/eDs1mJ9L2l — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 1, 2017

Freiburg claimed a first win of the season as Florian Niederlechner, Caglar Soyuncu and Pascal Stenzel scored in a 3-2 victory over previously-unbeaten Hoffenheim.

Teenager Robert Hack, who scored on his debut, had given Hoffenheim the lead and Julian Schuster put through his own goal in stoppage time.

Bottom side Cologne suffered yet another defeat, losing 2-1 to Leipzig.

Cologne have picked up just one point from seven matches so far.

They threatened a late comeback when Yuya Osako pulled a goal back only two minutes after Yussuf Poulsen had scored Leipzig’s second in the 80th minute.

But Poulsen’s goal, added to Lukas Klostermann’s 30th-minute opener, ultimately proved enough for the visitors.