Defeat to Burnley heaps pressure on Everton boss Ronald Koeman

Burnley turned up the pressure on Everton manager Ronald Koeman as Jeff Hendrick fired them to a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the Premier League.

Hendrick finished off a fine team move to put the Clarets ahead after 21 minutes and, although it came against the run of play, the visitors deserved to hold on.

The result lifted Burnley to sixth in the table heading into the international break while Everton remain just two points above the bottom three.

FULL-TIME Everton 0-1 Burnley



The Clarets move up to sixth in the #PL thanks to Jeff Hendrick's strike at Goodison Park #EVEBUR pic.twitter.com/UmMxhNf9ye — Premier League (@premierleague) October 1, 2017

With seven points from seven games and some indifferent results in the Europa League, Koeman – after being heavily backed in the summer transfer window – is starting to face some awkward questions.

His Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp also endured frustration as the Reds were held 1-1 by Newcastle, and their former boss Rafael Benitez, at St James’ Park.

As is becoming familiar, Liverpool dominated in terms of possession and chances but were unable to make the most of their opportunities.

The points are shared. pic.twitter.com/JzLVawARp6 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2017

Advertising

Philippe Coutinho put them ahead with an excellent long-range effort just before the half-hour but poor defending allowed Joselu to break clear and level soon after.

The draw left Liverpool seventh in the table, seven points behind leaders Manchester City and Manchester United.

Arsenal enjoyed a more comfortable afternoon as they marked the 21st anniversary of manager Arsene Wenger’s arrival by climbing to fifth with a 2-0 win over Brighton at the Emirates Stadium.

1️⃣️ clean sheet

2️⃣️ goals

3️⃣️ points

✅ job done#AFCvBHA pic.twitter.com/Juwslo5Plv — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 1, 2017

Nacho Monreal opened the scoring for the Gunners after 16 minutes and Alex Iwobi added a second just before the hour.

Solly March did hit the post for Brighton soon after Monreal’s strike but Arsenal were good value for their victory.