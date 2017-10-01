Arsenal celebrate Wenger’s 21st anniversary at club with win over Brighton

Arsene Wenger celebrated his 21st anniversary as Arsenal manager with a 2-0 win over Brighton and a brilliant team goal scored by Alex Iwobi.

Goals like Iwobi’s have become synonymous with Arsenal since Wenger took the reins on October 1, 1996 and this was another gem, finished off after a delicate back-heel from Alexis Sanchez.

Nacho Monreal had earlier put the Gunners in front at Emirates Stadium as Wenger’s men made it seven matches unbeaten in all competitions and moved up to fifth in the Premier League table.

1️⃣️ clean sheet

2️⃣️ goals

3️⃣️ points

✅ job done#AFCvBHA pic.twitter.com/Juwslo5Plv — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 1, 2017

What they said

The boss has given us the latest… https://t.co/xDmjqDpHun — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 1, 2017

Tweet of the match

???????????? 3 wins out of 3 games this week! Not too bad… ???? We need to continue like this after the international break! ???????????? #CleanSheet @arsenal pic.twitter.com/fL9Oztv96Q — Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) October 1, 2017

Star man – Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez was a constant threat for the Gunners (Adam Davy/PA)

After an extremely quiet opening period, the Chile forward grew into the game and caused the Seagulls all sorts of second-half problems. He superbly set up the second for Iwobi, was denied a goal by a fine save from Albion goalkeeper Mat Ryan, and came close to a second assist when he later slipped in Alexandre Lacazette.

Moment of the match

Alex Iwobi fires home the second goal (Frank Augstein/AP)

Arsenal eventually took control of the contest when Nigeria international Iwobi doubled their advantage by finishing confidently following a flowing 56th-minute move. France forward Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey were both involved before Alexis Sanchez’s splendid back-heel allowed midfielder Iwobi to power home past Ryan.

Stat attack

Nacho Monreal scored his first goal for nearly five years (Adam Davy/Empics)

Arsenal’s opener was Monreal’s first Premier League goal in more than four-and-a-half years. The Spanish defender last found the back of net in the league in a 2-0 Gunners victory at Swansea on March 16, 2013.

Player ratings

Arsenal: Petr Cech 6 (out of 10), Hector Bellerin 6, Rob Holding 6, Shkodran Mustafi 6, Nacho Monreal 7, Sead Kolasinac 6, Aaron Ramsey 7, Granit Xhaka 6, Alex Iwobi 7, Alexis Sanchez 8, Alexandre Lacazette 7. Substitutes: Olivier Giroud (on for Lacazette 71) 6, Theo Walcott (on for Iwobi 71) 5, Mohamed Elneny (on for Xhaka 83) 5.

Brighton: Mat Ryan 7, Bruno 6, Lewis Dunk 6, Shane Duffy 5, Gaetan Bong 5, Solly March 7, Dale Stephens 6, Davy Propper 6, Pascal Gross 6, Jose Izquierdo 5, Izzy Brown 6. Substitutes: Ezequiel Schelotto (on for March 72) 5, Anthony Knockaert (on for Izquierdo 76) 6. Glenn Murray (on for Brown 76) 6.

