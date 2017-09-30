Manchester City stay on top after hard-earned win at Chelsea

Manchester City kept themselves top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Chelsea, after Manchester United had earlier swept past winless Crystal Palace 4-0 at Old Trafford.

The Eagles were left without a point or goal from seven Premier League matches this season as Jose Mourinho’s side again turned on the style.

Title rivals City, though, responded with a hard-earned victory at Stamford Bridge in Saturday’s evening kick off when Kevin de Bruyne drove in what proved to be the winner against his old club on 67 minutes.

United had earlier taken the lead after just four minutes against Palace when Marcus Rashford darted into the penalty box and picked out Juan Mata.

Marouane Fellaini made it 2-0 in the 35th minute and the Belgian added a third four minutes after the restart with a close-range header.

It was 4-0 with five minutes left when his compatriot Romelu Lukaku tapped in after the visiting defence was torn open again.

In Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, in-form England forward Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham ran out comfortable 4-0 winners at Huddersfield.

The 24-year-old – who bagged a hat-trick in the midweek Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia – opened the scoring after nine minutes, before Ben Davies added a second.

Kane then made it 3-0 in the 24th minute with a 20-yard effort before substitute Moussa Sissoko knocked home a fourth in stoppage time.

Stoke beat Southampton 2-1 with a late goal from substitute Peter Crouch at the bet365 Stadium

Mame Biram Diouf headed the Potters in front after 40 minutes but Stoke squandered the chance to double their lead before half-time when Saido Berahino’s penalty was saved by Fraser Forster.

Southampton looked set to make Stoke pay when they levelled with 15 minutes left through an acrobatic volley from defender Maya Yoshida.

Crouch, though, secured all three points when he stabbed the ball home from close range following a goalmouth scramble in the 85th minute.

Watford fought back from two goals down against West Brom at The Hawthorns with a header from Brazilian Richarlison earning the Hornets a 2-2 draw deep into stoppage time.

The Baggies had earlier struck twice in the space of three first-half minutes.

Venezuelan forward Salomon Rondon broke the deadlock after 18 minutes, with captain Jonny Evans swiftly bundling in a second.

Watford, though, reduced the deficit in the 37th minute through Abdoulaye Doucoure and snatched a dramatic equaliser when Richarlison nodded in from a free-kick in the fifth minute of added time.

Diafra Sakho’s late goal gave West Ham a 1-0 win over Swansea at the London Stadium.

After what had been a low-key encounter, the Senegal forward decided matters with 90 minutes on the clock when he slotted the ball in at the far post.

Bournemouth and Leicester played out a goalless draw at the Vitality Stadium.

Cherries striker Jermain Defoe saw an early effort hit the woodwork, with Japan international Shinji Okazaki putting a good chance for the Foxes wide at the start of the second half.