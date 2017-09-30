Manchester City put in stellar show to see off Chelsea

Manchester City demonstrated their Premier League title credentials with a dominant 1-0 victory at champions Chelsea.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the only goal as Pep Guardiola’s men suffocated Chelsea with their intensity to move six points clear of the holders after seven games.

Chelsea lost striker Alvaro Morata to an apparent hamstring problem in the first half and were second best to a City side denied when Thibaut Courtois saved from David Silva and then Fernandinho before De Bruyne’s winner.

What they said

Tweet of the match

Star man – Kevin de Bruyne

The Belgian might play deeper than he used to but his influence is certainly not diminished. De Bruyne builds City’s attacks, creates chances and, as he proved here, can score goals of the highest quality. His strike was worthy of winning any match.

View from the bench

This contest was billed as a battle of wits between two of the world’s finest football brains but it was Guardiola that outfoxed Antonio Conte with a brave, attacking display. Conte’s side were hampered by an injury to Morata in the first half and will hope the striker’s problem is not too serious. But they were outplayed for much of this match by a team seemingly more eager to play the sort of free-flowing football Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich once demanded at Stamford Bridge.

Stat attack

Guardiola has beaten Chelsea in normal time for the first time in his managerial career at the eighth attempt.

Player ratings

Who’s up next?

