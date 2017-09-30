Fans injured as barrier collapses at Amiens’ Ligue 1 match against Lille

Amiens’ Ligue 1 clash with Lille was abandoned after a stadium barrier collapsed, seriously injuring three supporters.

Emergency services confirmed three serious injuries and 20 casualties in total at Amiens’ Stade de la Licorne, according to reports in France.

A barrier at the front of the stand housing away supporters collapsed as fans celebrated a goal by Lille’s Fode Ballo Toure, just 15 minutes into Saturday night’s league encounter.

Courage a tous les blessés lillois… une grosse pensée pour vous. #dogueunjourdoguetoujours pic.twitter.com/v6YBvkStnP — Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) September 30, 2017

After a lengthy delay the match was abandoned, as emergency services personnel tended to the injured supporters.

“The incident assessment reported 20 injured, of which three were transported to hospital,” Lille confirmed through their official club twitter account.

When the Lille supporters surged to the front of the stand to celebrate their goal, the barrier at ground level collapsed, causing a crush and many to lose their footing.

Referee Thomas Leonard immediately halted proceedings and sent the two teams back to the changing rooms, as the emergency services started to tend to the injured.