Guardiola does not want apology from Aguero after City striker’s Amsterdam crash

Pep Guardiola insists Sergio Aguero has nothing to apologise for after being injured in a car crash in Holland on his day off.

Manchester City’s prolific Argentinian striker suffered a broken rib in a road accident in Amsterdam on Thursday and is expected to be out for between two and four weeks.

Aguero had been in the Dutch capital for a concert performed by Colombian singer Maluma. He was travelling back to the airport at around 11pm when, he said on Twitter, the taxi he was in “made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole”.

I'm home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It's a broken rib. Hurts, but I'm fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/uamK7xwo99 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

“It was a very heavy slam, but seatbelts prevented it from being worse,” he said.

He was treated in hospital in Amsterdam overnight before being assessed by City doctors on his return to Manchester on Friday.

The issue has raised questions of why Aguero was allowed to travel abroad two days before a big game, but Guardiola has no concerns.

Thank you with all my heart for the supportive messages, they really do help me in recovering. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

The taxi I was riding made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole. It was a very heavy slam but seatbelts prevented it from being worse. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

He said: “I only knew this morning when I woke up. I don’t want to know what my players do.

“If they are fathers, they have a full responsibility on their shoulders on and off the pitch. They know what they have to do.

“He’s strong enough. He travelled in a private jet, so no problem. I am not the police.

I'd like to thank the staff of the VU University Medical Amsterdam for their care and support. Hats off to all their team. — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

“I don’t know what the supporters think. Some of them can be upset, some not, but at the end it’s fortunate the injury is not bad.

“He’s healthy, he’s alive. The most important thing is he’s okay. Why should he apologise to me? No.”

Asked if the late night was a problem, Guardiola said: “We trained at 11am not 8am, so he (would have) had enough time to rest.”

Press Association Sport understands Aguero is likely to be back in action within a month and could even return in time for the Premier League match at home to Stoke on October 14.

He will definitely miss the league leaders’ trip to champions Chelsea on Saturday and will also be unavailable for Argentina’s crucial upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Peru and Ecuador.

However, fears he was in line for an extended lay-off appear to have been unfounded and there is the possibility the Stamford Bridge clash could be the only game he misses for City.

¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! ???????????????? Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/JpVHfLYTVD — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) September 29, 2017

The news follows further bad updates on injuries to left-back Benjamin Mendy and captain Vincent Kompany.

Mendy has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Guardiola said: “He will be out until our semi-finals of the Champions League. We can’t replace him in the way he plays, the way he goes up and down. We have to do it in a different way.”

Surgery done : Jesé & I nailed it ????️???????? see you asap guys ???? @ManCity pic.twitter.com/zYIJnt46L1 — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 29, 2017

Kompany has missed the last six games with a calf injury and remains out of action despite being called up for international duty.

Guardiola said: “He is travelling there to make a meeting with the Belgium doctor but he is coming back. Of course he cannot play for Belgium.”

Looking ahead to the Chelsea game, Guardiola said: “We have to overcome these situations. How we react is what I want to see.

“If people are saying we can’t do it now, we’ll never reach what we want in the next five or six years.”