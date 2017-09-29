Menu

Leeds clinch nail-biting win over Hull to book Grand Final spot

Leeds will face Castleford at Old Trafford.

Leeds claimed a thrilling 18-16 semi-final victory over Hull to ensure that long-serving half-backs Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow will bring the curtain down on their Rhinos career at Old Trafford.

The Rhinos prevailed in a tense clash at Headingley to secure an 11th Grand Final appearance – their eighth in the last 11 years – and set up a showdown with table-toppers Castleford next Saturday.

That will provide a fitting farewell for McGuire and Burrow, but Friday’s defeat signalled the end for Hull captain Gareth Ellis, the former Leeds forward who hung up his boots after the match, and there was no fairytale ending for winger Mahe Fonua, who is returning to the NRL.

Brad Singleton impressed for Leeds
(Danny Lawson/PA)

The Leeds prop was desperately unlucky not to score a try, with the officials claiming he was unable to ground the ball over the line following a barnstorming run, but his powerful runs took plenty of juice out of the Hull defence.

