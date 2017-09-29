Jonny Bairstow ton helps England end summer with commanding victory over Windies

Jonny Bairstow bagged his second hundred of the Royal London Series as England set aside the controversial distractions to end their longest summer with a nine-wicket romp and 4-0 clean sweep over the West Indies.

Eoin Morgan’s men could perhaps have been forgiven for trudging to the finish line – after the arrest of Ben Stokes on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and his and Alex Hales’ suspension by the England and Wales Cricket Board from all future international fixtures until further notice.

But England limited the tourists to 288 for six despite Shai Hope’s 72 from number three and then – underpinned by Bairstow’s 90-ball century, and 96 from his opening partner Jason Roy – chased with unerring ease and 12 overs to spare.

