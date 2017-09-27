Advertising
Harry Kane’s sparkling September
Kane continued his fine form with two goals against Huddersfield on Saturday.
After going scoreless in August yet again, Harry Kane now has 13 goals in eight appearances for club and country in September.
Here, Press Association Sport reviews the Tottenham and England striker’s magical month.
Kane broke his season’s duck early in the second half and rounded off a flattering England win in stoppage time with the last of three late goals.
Kane took a back seat as Eric Dier and Marcus Rashford scored the England goals to overhaul Slovakia’s early opener.
Kane’s mishit cross brought him his first club goal of the season and Christian Eriksen’s strike put Spurs in control by half-time before Kane netted again in the first minute of the second period.
Son Heung-min’s opener was cancelled out by Andriy Yarmolenko but Kane restored Spurs’ lead and netted again on the hour to make the game safe.
Advertising
Paul Clement’s men frustrated Tottenham and Kane, who was denied by the crossbar in the second half.
Kane struck twice in four first-half minutes and Eriksen added a third after Kane’s free-kick hit the post, one of two efforts against the woodwork in addition to his goals. A late Hammers fightback came up just short.
Advertising
Kane’s first Champions League hat-trick – and came when he tucked away Toby Alderweireld’s through-ball in the first half, stroked home a second just after the hour and then timed his run perfectly to nod in Kieran Trippier’s cross.
Kane took his tally to 13 goals in his last five Premier League away games with two first-half goals. He raced through to finish with inevitability with his right foot, then impressively found the other corner from 20 yards with his left, to round off a sensational 13-goal month.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.