Super League Triathlon chief: ‘Formula 1 has Monaco, we have Jersey’

Jersey first hosted a Super League Triathlon event in 2017 Picture: ROB CURRIE

Chief executive Michael Dhulst says he views the Island as the ‘origin venue’ for SLT, which is set to return to the Waterfront for a fourth time on 18-19 September.

The biggest names in world triathlon – including some of the favourites for medals at the Tokyo Olympics – will swim, ride and run around the now-internationally acclaimed course at Elizabeth Marina, with community ‘legacy’ events also set to take centre stage.

Jonny Brownlee, Vincent Luis, Katie Zaferes and Vicky Holland are among those set to appear in the four-race Championship series, which also features events in London, Munich and Malibu.

The Government of Jersey have set aside £250,000 to host the series, via the Economic Development Department’s events and tourism development budget.

‘Every series has its origin venue and I’d like to think Jersey is ours,’ Dhulst said. ‘A venue where you continue to go and where you stay loyal to ... kind of like Monaco for Formula 1. Super League’s is Jersey. I like that.’

The 2021 campaign will take place on four consecutive weekends, starting at West India Quay in London on 5 September. Athletes will then travel to Germany for round two on 12 September, and from Jersey to California for their Stateside debut on 25 September.

Jerseyman Ollie Turner has again been handed a starting berth in the elite race on home soil, having qualified for the professional championship in 2018/19. Guernsey’s Josh Lewis will also feature.

Figures outlining the value of SLT to Jersey’s economy reveal that the 2019 event alone generated an additional visitor-spend of over £750,000.