Parker heading for top 500 in ATP world rankings

Parker, who appeared in the doubles draws at Queen's and Wimbledon this summer, beat Frenchman Ugo Blanchet 6-2, 6-4 in the latest M15 Futures event in Monastir; the same venue at which the Islander won twice at the beginning of the year.

The Jerseyman, who dropped only one set in the whole tournament, says he now has the confidence to push up the rankings in 2022 with an eye to competing in ATP Challenger events.

‘It feels good to get another win,’ said Parker. ‘I had a tough middle part of the season but in the last couple of weeks I’ve been playing really well and that has given me a lot of confidence. It’s a good place to be.

‘I played a really solid tournament. The conditions were tough here. There was a lot of wind. It wasn’t always as comfortable as the scores suggest.’

Parker also made the final of the men’s doubles, partnered by another Frenchman, Arthur Bouquier, but lost out to Viktor Jovic of Serbia and local player Aziz Ouakaa.'