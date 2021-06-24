Parker: I should have won Wimbledon qualifier

Stuart Parker playing in the Wimbledon men's singles qualifying at The Bank of England Sports Centre, Roehampton Picture: AELTC/JED LEICESTER

The Islander finished 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 down in his men’s singles opener against former world top-30 player Dudi Sela, despite winning more individual points than his rival at the Bank of England Sports Centre in Roehampton.

Parker, ranked 573 in the world, was handed a wildcard entry into the preliminary stages for arguably the sport’s greatest tournament – and a wildcard entry into the main draw of the men’s doubles, alongside fellow Brit James Ward.

‘I’m still trying to process it,’ said the 23-year-old.

‘The guy [Sela] is a lot more experienced than me. He got up to 29 in the world in the past – he’s a good player. But the toughest part is, if you look at the stats, I pretty much dominated everything. I won more points than him in the match and still lost. That’s tough to take.

‘The fact I knew I should have won it ... it hurts a lot, especially with it being Wimbledon. It’s not like it was a Futures Tour match I should have won.’

However, Parker, who played in the qualifiers for the Queen’s Club Championships last week, does admit the match may pay dividends down the line.

‘I’m sure in a couple of weeks or even months when I get some good results again I’ll look back on this and think it’s a good thing,’ he said. ‘Sometimes it is better to lose because of what you learn. The experience I’ve gained over the last two weeks is incomparable to what I would have gained from Futures tournaments.

‘It will definitely help me. I don’t know when, but I know it will eventually.’

Parker will partner Ward, who reached the third round of the men’s singles in 2015, in the men’s doubles in south-west London when the Wimbledon championships begin.