Long-standing records tumble as Tigers return with Summer Splash

Over 80 swimmers took a plunge during Tigers Swimming Club's Summer Splash Picture: ROB CURRIE

More than 80 athletes took a plunge at Les Quennevais Sports Centre for the club’s Summer Splash, with the full programme including plenty of opportunities to join and climb the British rankings.

Despite the lack of racing in recent months, there were some standout swims throughout the age bands, from both boys and girls.

Several club records were broken, some of which had stood for more than 20 years.

Filip Nowaki led the way with seven club records in the 13-year age band, breaking three which were set in 2000 [400m IM, 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle], while Isaac Thompson [13yrs 1,500m], Isaac Dodds [17yrs 800m] and Jack Allan [18yrs 50m butterfly] all claiming one apiece. The mark broken by Dodds had stood since 2003.