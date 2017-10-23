Menu

Record entries, and five meet records fall

CALLIGO Tigers Swimming Club hosted their biggest ever Autumn Open with 292 swimmers attending the 36th staging of the annual gala at Les Quennevais over the weekend.

n Matthew Deffains, of Tigers Picture: ROB CURRIE (19649007)

n Sophie Morgan, a member of the RCT Performance Swim Squad, who were team winners Picture: ROB CURRIE (19649001)

n Tigers’ Esme Fowler pictured in the girls’ 11-and-under 200m breast-stroke Picture: ROB CURRIE (19648982)

n Competitors dive in for the start of the third heat in the girls’ 11-and-under 200 metre breast-stroke Picture: ROB CURRIE (19648986)

The curtain came down on seven sessions on Sunday afternoon, but the event started late on Friday, with visiting clubs from England, Wales and Guernsey generating a fine atmosphere which led to five meet records – four claimed by Channel Islands swimmers.

Robbie Jones, of the host club, lowered the boys’ 16-and-over 400-metre individual medley time to four minutes, 32.41 seconds, beating the previous best time of 4.33.09 achieved by Guernsey’s Beau Séjour Barracudas’ Ian Powell in 2003.

Guernsey SC’s Laura Le Cras and Charlie-Joe Hallett both claimed 50m breaststroke meet records in the 14/15 years age group while Beau Séjour’s Tatiana Tostevin posted a new meet time in the same age group’s 50m backstroke discipline.

Truro SC’s Robert Brittle gained the other meet record in the 14/15 years 50m butterfly.

