Record entries, and five meet records fall

The curtain came down on seven sessions on Sunday afternoon, but the event started late on Friday, with visiting clubs from England, Wales and Guernsey generating a fine atmosphere which led to five meet records – four claimed by Channel Islands swimmers.

Robbie Jones, of the host club, lowered the boys’ 16-and-over 400-metre individual medley time to four minutes, 32.41 seconds, beating the previous best time of 4.33.09 achieved by Guernsey’s Beau Séjour Barracudas’ Ian Powell in 2003.

Guernsey SC’s Laura Le Cras and Charlie-Joe Hallett both claimed 50m breaststroke meet records in the 14/15 years age group while Beau Séjour’s Tatiana Tostevin posted a new meet time in the same age group’s 50m backstroke discipline.

Truro SC’s Robert Brittle gained the other meet record in the 14/15 years 50m butterfly.