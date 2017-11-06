Rowe the best of British – again

The 20-year-old, who won the SUP category at last weekend’s Channel Islands Championships, beat the rest of the field in the men’s open SUP surf competition at Fistral Beach in Cornwall on Saturday.

Having emerged through a series of four-man heats in challenging conditions, Rowe knew he had retained his overall title as he won his two-man semi-final. With the title he craved already in the bag, the Jerseyman beat close friend Max Shepard, of North Devon, in the showdown.

The victory, coupled with a win and a runner-up placing in the earlier rounds of the series, was enough for Rowe to retain his national title.

Full report in Monday's Final Whistle.