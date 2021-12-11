Jersey Reds hold on for home win after scoring five first-half tries

Jersey Reds beat Coventry 29-24 on Saturday afternoon Picture: ROB CURRIE

Five first-half tries, including three for winger Will Brown, ultimately proved crucial in wet and foggy conditions at St Peter, with a 29-24 success keeping the Reds safely inside the RFU Championship's top four.

A penalty try and a close-range touchdown from hooker Eoghan Clarke added to Brown's treble but the Islanders – having been 29-3 up at the break – found themselves in danger of throwing it away at the death.

Coventry battled back with three second-half tries, through Will Hurd, Joe Snow and Aaron Hinkley, and had the ball in hand in the final play of the match.