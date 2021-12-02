Five changes to Jersey Reds' XV, including new signing Everard

Jersey Reds travel to Nottingham on Friday night Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

The versatile forward has been named alongside lock Sean O’Connor for the trip to face Nottingham – one of five changes to the XV which started last Saturday’s 15-5 victory over Cornish Pirates.

Everard, who was sent off in the inaugural Super 6 final last month, while playing for eventual champions Ayrshire Bulls, has three Championship appearances to his name, in Hartpury University colours.

Biljon, Reds’ director of rugby, said: ‘Tom came in after Zak Farrance’s departure [in November] and he has impressed in training. He has been working pretty hard and with the current injury crisis it gives us a great opportunity to give him a run-out. It also allows us to look at Macauley Cook in different areas.

Cook, who made over 160 PRO14 appearances for Cardiff Blues before his 2020 switch to St Peter, has partnered O’Connor to great effect in the second row so far this season. The Welshman starts on the bench tomorrow night, providing cover for both the second and back rows.