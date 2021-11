The hosts built on a 7-0 half-time lead – earned through a penalty try – to finish 15-5 to the good at St Peter, with a touchdown from Number 8 Wesley White and a penalty from Sam Leeming ensuring that the men from Penzance would leave empty handed.

The win – a fifth from eight games so far this term – lifted the Reds one point above Pirates and to within two points of leaders Ealing, who suffered a surprise 22-5 defeat to Doncaster Knights.