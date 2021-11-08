WATCH: 'Heart and grit' see Jersey over the line in men's Siam Cup

Rugby Siam Cup 2021 Rugby Action of Siam Cup at Footes Lane - Guernsey Raiders V Jersey Reds. Picture: SOPHIE RABEY (32015317)

The Reds held on to claim a 14-13 win under the floodlights at Footes Lane on Saturday, which the head coach said was deserved.

First-half tries from Euan Spencer and Tim Corson proved to be enough for victory – Jersey’s ninth in the past ten years.

‘I thought it was a great game, really an even contest throughout,’ he explained.

‘It could have gone any way at the end. I don’t think both sides were very clinical, but, ultimately, I think on reflection today we deserved to win the game.

‘I think the last couple of years, we haven’t deserved to win the game. The heart, the grit, the determination, our defence won us that game.

‘A lot of National League sides do not come to Footes Lane and win. We’ve come here, with a great squad, a lot of Jersey boys, we’ve won, and you can see how much it means to us.’

Guernsey coach Jordan Reynolds said it was a really poor performance from his side.

'God, we made some mistakes, especially our key players. Big games can do that sometimes.'