Rugby: Jersey Reds score five in fourth Championship victory

Jersey Reds beat Hartpury University 32-17 Picture: ROB CURRIE

A hat-trick from hooker Antonio Harris – all off the back of rolling mauls – helped the Islanders to a 31-17 success at St Peter, alongside well-worked tries for backs Dan Barnes and Brendan Owen.

Hartpury, featuring Jerseyman Luke Stratford, scored twice in the closing stages to take the edge off an otherwise chastening outing.

The result keeps the Reds comfortable inside the second tier's top three, ahead of a trip to promotion hopefuls Ealing on 20 November.