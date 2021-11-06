Rugby: Jersey Reds score five in fourth Championship victory

By Jason FoxRugbyPublished:

JERSEY REDS claimed their fourth bonus-point victory of the season with a five-try Championship feast at home to Hartpury University.

Jersey Reds beat Hartpury University 32-17 Picture: ROB CURRIE
Jersey Reds beat Hartpury University 32-17 Picture: ROB CURRIE

A hat-trick from hooker Antonio Harris – all off the back of rolling mauls – helped the Islanders to a 31-17 success at St Peter, alongside well-worked tries for backs Dan Barnes and Brendan Owen.

Hartpury, featuring Jerseyman Luke Stratford, scored twice in the closing stages to take the edge off an otherwise chastening outing.

The result keeps the Reds comfortable inside the second tier's top three, ahead of a trip to promotion hopefuls Ealing on 20 November.

Full report and reaction in Monday's JEP.

Rugby
Sport
News
Jason Fox

By Jason Fox

@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News