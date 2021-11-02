Siam Cup coach fears he could 'cry to sleep'

Jersey Reds Athletic beat Richmond Saxons 25-21 on Saturday, but the victory could have come at a price Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Five players picked up injuries during Reds Athletic's Raging Bull Shield fixture against Richmond Saxons on Saturday, leaving Landick pondering ‘Plan Z’ for their thrice-postponed Siam date at Footes Lane.

Such was the extent of his woes, the former first-team prop, who retired due to injury in 2015, considered taking to the field himself against the Saxons. However, he instead opted to play with three hookers in the scrum in the closing stages.

‘I got one of the players to run in and get me a shirt, some shorts and socks,’ said Landick.

‘We picked up five injuries and we’ve got eight in total needing physio, so we’ve got to see where we are going into the Siam.

‘We’ve got physio and fitness tests this week, so I’ll either be crying myself to sleep or jumping with joy.’