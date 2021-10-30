Jersey Reds: Biljon’s men win the hard way

Jersey Reds beat Richmond 26-20 on Saturday afternoon Picture: KEN SPARKS

After a strong first half and scores from No. 8 Wesley White, lock Zak Farrance and wing Ryan Olowofela, the Islanders’ form waned in the second and allowed Richmond back into the game.

But Harvey Biljon’s side reacted well to changes off the bench, and after the Londoners scored three tries on the bounce – reducing the deficit from 19-0 to 19-17 – some powerful use of the forwards at the set-piece grounded out the win.

It is Jersey's third win in five Championship games so far this season and puts them back into the top three ahead of the visit of Hartpury to the Island next week.