Biljon plays down Jersey Reds' perfect start

Jersey Reds scored six tries at St Peter on Saturday, having scored seven a week earlier at London Scottish Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

The Reds claimed a second successive bonus-point win after overcoming Bedford Blues 40-28 and scoring six of the ten tries registered in an entertaining encounter.

During ten seasons as a Championship club, the Reds have typically been poor starters, losing six and drawing one of their opening games. Just once before had they managed back-to-back wins to start the league campaign, following up a 41-16 victory at Richmond in 2016 with an ugly 14-9 home win over the Blues.

Biljon no doubt recalls that in 2016 the bubble was burst at the next time of asking by Ealing Trailfinders, but for the time being the Reds’ director of rugby was happy enough with his team’s performance.

‘Our senior players really stood up in the second half and there was good impact from the bench – Bedford came out really strongly after the break and showed what a dangerous side they are,' he said.

‘It’s been a decent start, but we know it’s a long season and there are some really tough games ahead.’