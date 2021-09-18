Thompson hat-trick as Jersey Reds trounce London Scottish

Jack Macfarlane (16) celebrates with hat-trick hero Guy Thompson during Jersey Reds' convincing victory over London Scottish Picture: LIAM MCAVOY

In their first competitive match in 18 months, London Scottish came out flying, scoring an energetic try from their first drive, but it would be the Reds who controlled the game from then on.

Playing to a packed out crowd, flanker Guy Thompson scored three of the Reds’ seven tries, the others being scored by Scott Van Breda, Zak Farrance, Dan Barnes and Eoghan Clarke.

The Reds' offence was dominated by strong drives and rolling mauls from the forwards, allowing players to break away from the pack to take the ball over the line.

Their backline played a big part in defence and also offered another outlet on the occasion the London Scottish defence held up.