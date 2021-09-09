Fourth Siam Cup date set

Siam Cup: Jersey Women prepared for 'big fight' Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

Reds manager Christelle Mangematin says all members of her squad will have their 'heads downs' in the coming weeks as they prepare to resume league activities before making a long-awaited trip to Guernsey on Saturday 6 November.

Following three failed attempts to play the historic inter-island fixture, in May 2020, May 2021 and August 2021, officials from both clubs have agreed on a late-autumn date for the men’s showpiece, Women’s Siam and the veterans’ Nash Cup.

All ties will take place at Footes Lane in Guernsey.

The second XV Fallaize Cup will not be played, due to a lack of available players.

Mangematin said: ‘We are all very excited. It is a long rivalry against Guernsey ... it’s always a big fight and we will get our heads down in training to make sure we are ready.

‘We will have two league games before we meet Guernsey [10 and 24 October], which is going to be good. We had our first game a couple of weeks ago and we now know what we need to work on.’

Jersey Reds president Cliff Chipperfield, chair of the club’s amateur rugby, said: ‘There has been a real hole in the rugby calendar for both Island sides since we were last able to play Siam matches in May 2019. It’s fantastic to have been able to rearrange some of our league commitments so that we can renew this old rivalry. We’re really pleased to have identified a date that works for both clubs and to have put the logistics in place for three teams to make the trip over to Guernsey.’