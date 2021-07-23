Jersey Reds’ Championship schedule released

Jersey Reds' fixtures for the 2021/22 Championship season have been released

That match will take place on the weekend of 18 September, before their first home game against Bedford Blues a week later and a bye in round three. London Scottish have not played a competitive game since 1 March 2020, following their withdrawal from the league last season due to financial difficulties associated with the pandemic.

Harvey Biljon’s men finished sixth in a truncated 2020/21 season in which rugby giants Saracens were promoted back into the top flight after a convincing play-off victory over Ealing Trailfinders. Jersey travel to face their long-time London rivals – strong favourites for promotion – at Vallis Way on 20 November. The return fixture is scheduled for the weekend of 19 February 2022.

The Championship – reduced to 11 teams for the second season in a row – is due to conclude on the weekend of 19-20 March.

While not yet confirmed by the RFU, it is understood that there will be no relegation, with two teams potentially being promoted from National One to bring the numbers back up to 12 for 2022/23. No club will be relegated from the Premiership next summer, leading to a 14-team top division in 2022/23, with a promotion-relegation play-off, between the winner of the Championship and the bottom-placed Premiership side, set to be introduced from 2023/24.