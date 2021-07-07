Elite training camps in Jersey: England next?

England head coach Eddie Jones visited Jersey to inspect the facilities available for a potential pre-Autumn Internationals training camp Picture: ASHLEY WESTERN/PA WIRE

Head coach Eddie Jones travelled to the Island to assess the new training facilities available at Strive Academy in St Peter, with a view to bringing the national squad across for a pre-series camp in late October or early November.

The resounding success of the British and Irish Lions’ visit has not gone unnoticed by elite coaches across the country, with Gallagher Premiership clubs Leicester Tigers and Sale Sharks already confirmed for training trips and pre-season friendlies against Jersey Reds.

Meanwhile, it is also understood that Manchester United are considering sending their U18 academy side to Jersey this summer, adding to rumours of interest from Steven Gerrard’s Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

Jones’ England team are due to face Australia, South Africa and an as-yet-unconfirmed ‘emerging nation’ in the Autumn Internationals in November.