Jersey Reds confirm Sale Sharks friendly

England international Manu Tuilagi is among those set for an appearance at St Peter for a pre-season friendly against Jersey Reds, with Sale Sharks Picture: PA

The beaten 2021 play-off semi-finalists are due to use Jersey’s training facilities as part of their pre-season schedule for 2021/22, which also includes a game against the Reds at Stade Santander on Friday 3 September. The fixture will come seven days after Harvey Biljon’s squad have faced Leicester Tigers.

The Sharks friendly will represent a first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Meanwhile, Jersey have unveiled the first of their new signings for next term, with prop James Flynn and back-row forwards Alex Humfrey and Wesley White all making the move to St Peter. Flynn made over 50 Premiership appearances for Sale during a seven-year stint with the club, before moving to Ampthill.