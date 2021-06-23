Lions to return to Jersey from South Africa?

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland took charge of a second open training session at Jersey RFC on Tuesday Picture: DAVID FERGUSON

As things stand, even though the players have received both doses of their vaccinations, they might still be forced to self-isolate for days on their return to the UK and Ireland, which would not be the case if they came to Jersey first.

Head coach Warren Gatland said the Lions ‘were playing it by ear at the moment’, but that the matter was being closely monitored.

Gatland, who also named his line-up for the Lions’ pre-tour match against Japan at Murrayfield on Saturday, was full of praise for Jersey and the hospitality his players and staff had received during their stay – although he was jokingly disappointed with the lack of sunshine. The squad depart for Edinburgh on Thursday.

‘The facilities at Strive have been brilliant and the hospitality first class, from everyone at Jersey Reds to the hotel staff at the Radisson,’ said Gatland. ‘We’ve been out to a couple of restaurants as a squad and even driving back from training and the amount of people beeping their horns and waving from their cars, it’s all been pretty special. But we’ve also felt that the locals will just let us get on with what we’ve got to do. They’ve been really friendly but they also let you have your own space.'