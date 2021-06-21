Lion Davies: Wales could look at Jersey too

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies (with ball) is preparing for his second tour with the British and Irish Lions Picture: Gary Grimshaw/PA Wire

The 30-year-old, who has played in two Rugby World Cups for the Dragons, is among those to have praised the facilities on offer in the Island.

The Lions have just entered their second week on Caesarean soil as they prepare for their 2021 tour of South Africa, with the multi-million-pound Strive Academy in St Peter acting as their high-performance hub.

The squad will train at Stade Santander again on Tuesday, in front of another 1,200 fans.

Davies, who has 62 international caps to his name, said: ‘We’re quite fortunate with Wales. We’ve travelled to some really nice places for World Cup camps, like Portugal and Switzerland, but Jersey is right up there with the best. The facilities have been unbelievable and I’m sure in the future Wales and other countries will be interested in coming out here to use the facilities.’