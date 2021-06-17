A 'galvanising’ kinda Guy – Thompson's return to Jersey Reds confirmed

Guy Thompson, pictured in the 'red' shirt of Jersey RFC in 2012, before his move to Wasps

As revealed by the JEP in May, the 34-year-old has re-signed for the St Peter outfit for 2021/22 – eight years after he departed for Premiership giants Wasps.

Thompson was a leading figure for Jersey from 2011 to 2013, steering the club towards promotion from National One with 25 tries in 49 games. He went on to make almost 100 top-flight appearances for Wasps and Leicester Tigers, before a switch to Ealing Trailfinders last summer.

However, the back-row forward admits one eye had always remained on the Channel Islands and he is now determined to ‘galvanise’ the Reds squad.

‘I don’t like calling it the twilight of my career,’ said Thompson.

‘Yes I’m 34, but I’m not coming to Jersey just to retire. I’m coming back because now is the right time and I still think I can develop and get better. There are still areas of my game that I want to improve on.

‘I just wanted to be back in Jersey. The only reason I ever left was because I wanted to play Premiership rugby and test myself. I’ve done that now. I feel like I’ve proved myself at that level and I’ve had a career I never thought was possible when I was younger.'

Thompson – set to play in the second leg of the Championship final for Ealing this weekend, against Saracens – added: ‘Jersey is where I call home. My dad is from Jersey, I have loads of family on the Island and one of my best friends is still there. I’ve got a masters degree in business now but my focus will still very much be on professional rugby and doing as much as I can for Jersey on and off the field for the next two, three, four years. I want to use my experience to galvanise the team.

‘I’m back on 28 June and I’m really excited. I’m not just saying it ... I can’t wait. Jersey is the best place in the world to live.’