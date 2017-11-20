Menu

Six-try triumph for Jersey Reds

Rugby | Published:

HEAD coach Harvey Biljon was purring after watching his side dismantle the Championship’s bottom side on their home turf.

n Early joy for Jersey as they take the lead through Tom Pincus (No 14) at Rotherham try Picture: ROTHERHAM ADVERTISER/STEVE METTAM

Jersey Reds cruised clear of hosts Rotherham Titans to complete the second leg of a four-game block of league fixtures in which the Island side are determined to move towards a mid-table position in the league rankings.

‘We’ve spoken about a big month and the pressure had showed in the London Scottish game, but we handled the occasion well [on Saturday] – we knew this would be a cup final for Rotherham,’ he said after the Reds' six-try, 45-14 triumph.

‘We had a few players who haven’t played a lot of rugby, so it was great to see the likes of Seb Nagle-Taylor [Reds’ man-of-the-match], Uili Kolo’ofa’i, Ellis Abrahams and Tom Quarrie contributing.’

Wing Tom Pincus claimed a hat-trick of tries – making eight in the league so far this term.

