Six-try triumph for Jersey Reds
HEAD coach Harvey Biljon was purring after watching his side dismantle the Championship’s bottom side on their home turf.
Jersey Reds cruised clear of hosts Rotherham Titans to complete the second leg of a four-game block of league fixtures in which the Island side are determined to move towards a mid-table position in the league rankings.
‘We’ve spoken about a big month and the pressure had showed in the London Scottish game, but we handled the occasion well [on Saturday] – we knew this would be a cup final for Rotherham,’ he said after the Reds' six-try, 45-14 triumph.
‘We had a few players who haven’t played a lot of rugby, so it was great to see the likes of Seb Nagle-Taylor [Reds’ man-of-the-match], Uili Kolo’ofa’i, Ellis Abrahams and Tom Quarrie contributing.’
Wing Tom Pincus claimed a hat-trick of tries – making eight in the league so far this term.
Full report and reaction in Monday's Final Whistle.
