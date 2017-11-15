B&I Cup given the boot

A Championship-only competition is set to take over in 2018/19 as the RFU continues to renovate second-tier rugby, and with officials beginning to consider logistics there is early talk that the final could be staged at Twickenham.

The tournament, designed to boost fan enjoyment while saving clubs money, may include regional group stages before nationwide knockouts. It will replace the B&I Cup – a competition which is becoming increasingly unloved.

‘We’ve enjoyed the B&I Cup, particularly in the last couple of seasons ... but we can see the perspective of the other teams,' said Reds chairman Mark Morgan.

'It isn’t at all popular with most of the clubs. It’s under-funded and it’s not until the latter stages of the cup that you start to break even.

‘Even for us if you look at attendances for the cup compared to the Championship, there is quite a significant difference. It’s important to find something that has better value for the fans.’

Meanwhile, proposals to increase the size of the Championship to 14 teams have been shelved until at least 2019.

