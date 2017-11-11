Jersey Reds bring Scots down

In an often scrappy match that never reached the heights, Jersey displayed great character in holding on for a 20-15 victory, having trailed 12-6 at half-time.

A Brendan Cope penalty gave 14-man Jersey an early 3-0 lead (five yellow cards were shown in all, three to the visitors), but Scottish scored two tries in the first half, through flying wing Matt Williams and flanker Chris Walker and they certainly looked the more lively of the two sides.

A further Cope penalty kept Jersey well in touch and the home pack then twice produced try-scoring surges in the second half to storm in front, the second being a seven-point penalty try in the Bowl Corner.

A monster penalty from Jake Sharp put Scottish right back in the mix and with Jersey finishing the game again down to 14 men there was some tremendous defending required to keep the visitors out.

Prior to the match there was an immaculately-observed silence from the 1,400-strong crowd, and a performance of the Last Post, to mark Remembrance weekend.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Bedford Blues beat Nottingham 30-12 and Richmond beat Doncaster 26-22. Jersey remain tenth in what is a tightly-packed division, with a trip to basement club Rotherham Titans to come next weekend.